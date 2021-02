Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 20:23 Hits: 4

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A close ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday urged the West to hit President Vladimir Putin's inner circle with personal sanctions, predicting the move could trigger potentially destabilising infighting among Russia's elite. Read full story

