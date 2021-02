Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 12:55 Hits: 3

Last week, ordinary citizens responded to systemic inequalities with a populist, market-based campaign to disrupt the mechanisms of elite accumulation – and sent a powerful message about the need for a new model of corporate governance. After decades of passivity, the time has come for directors to lead.

