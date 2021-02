Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 13:50 Hits: 3

While America's crisis of democracy has been clear to see in recent months, equally consequential is its crisis of power on the world stage, as demonstrated by declining confidence in US leadership among Europeans. If the US' staunchest allies can no longer count on it, who else will?

