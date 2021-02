Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 12:10 Hits: 6

Russia's Investigative Committee has asked a court in Moscow to place Kira Yarmysh, the press secretary of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, under house arrest until March 23.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russian-investigative-committee-calls-for-house-arrest-of-navalny-spokeswoman-until-march-23/31080225.html