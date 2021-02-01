Myanmar Gov't Leaders Detained, Army Declares Emergency State

Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 12:56 Hits: 6

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint, and other senior officials have been detained by the military early on Monday, Myo Nyunt, spokesperson of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) said.

"I received internal reports about our state counsellor and president being taken by the military. As far as I was informed, Shan State's Planning and Finance Minister U Soe Nyunt Lwin, Kayah state's NLD chairman Thaung Htay and some NLD representatives of the Ayeyarwady region's parliament have been detained," the spokesperson said.

"Two members of Central Executive Committee of the party were taken and I am also waiting to be detained as I was informed by our members that my turn will come shortly."

The Myanmar military TV declared on Monday a state of emergency in the country for one year after the government leaders were detained.

The state-run Radio and Television (MRTV) announced on its social media page that it was no longer working on Monday morning. Telecommunications in capital city of Nay Pyi Taw and some other regions are also being cut off.

The first regular session of the new parliamentary session was scheduled to begin with convening the House of Representatives on Monday, the House of Nationalities on Tuesday and the Union Parliamentary session on Feb. 5.

The upcoming parliamentary sessions will elect speakers for both houses of the parliament and will form parliamentary committees while electing president and vice-presidents, as part of the forming of the Union Government.

Myanmar held multi-party general elections on Nov. 8 last year and the ruling NLD won the majority of seats in both houses of the Union Parliament.

