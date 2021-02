Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 13:48 Hits: 7

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's co-ruling Democratic Party (PD) will not let Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri be shunted aside in any cabinet reshuffle that might arise from the government crisis, political sources said on Monday. Read full story

