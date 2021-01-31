Thousands Detained In Moscow While Protesting For Opposition Leader Navalny's Release

Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 17:52 Hits: 0

Russian riot police were out in large numbers across the country on January 31 to prevent and break up unsanctioned rallies called for by anti-corruption activist Aleksei Navalny and his team. Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, was among more than 840 people detained in Moscow, where the opposition leader has been jailed for 30 days on charges he says are fabricated. (RFE/RL's Russian service)

