Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 18:07 Hits: 1

The Vyasna human rights center in Belarus says police in Minsk have released a Swiss journalist from custody who was detained earlier on January 31 in the Belarusian capital.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-swiss-journalist-tschirky-released-detained-minsk/31078959.html