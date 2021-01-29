Democratic Rep. Cori Bush demands change after confrontation with Marjorie Taylor Greene

Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 21:35 Hits: 1

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hasn't been shy about expressing her total disdain for progressive Democrats serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ilhan Omar. And according to Business Insider, another Democratic progressive, Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, is changing offices after being "berated" by Greene in a hallway inside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

Business Insider's Grace Panetta reports, "In a statement to Insider, Bush said the incident in question occurred on January 13 when she was walking to the floor to vote — one week after the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. She said Greene 'came up from behind' her 'ranting loudly into her phone while not wearing a mask.' After Bush asked Greene to put on a mask, Bush said Greene 'responded by berating her,' with a member of Greene's staff telling her to 'stop inciting violence with Black Lives Matter.'"

Bush is not the first progressive in the House to express concerns about sharing the Capitol Building with some of the more far-right House Republicans. Ocasio-Cortez has said that when far-right extremists attacked the Capitol Building on January 6, she literally feared for her life — and feared that some of the QAnon sympathizers in Congress would tell the insurgents where she was taking shelter.

Greene has been a supporter of the QAnon movement. QAnon supporters were among the extremists who stormed the Capitol Building, along with members of the Proud Boys.

House Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have been speaking out against Greene this week in response to reports that she has a history of advocating violence against Democrats — including Pelosi herself. And a few conservative House Republicans have called Greene out as well, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger — who has described the Georgia congresswoman as "cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs."

