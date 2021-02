Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 09:01 Hits: 5

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan called on Myanmar on Monday to release Aung San Suu Kyi and others arrested after the military seized power from a democratically elected government, adding it had long supported democracy in the nation and demanded it be promptly restored. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/01/japan-govt-calls-for-release-of-aung-san-suu-kyi-restoration-of-democracy