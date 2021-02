Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 09:02 Hits: 5

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan said that it strongly supports democracy in Myanmar and that it was against the reversal of the process, calling for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained on Monday after the military seized power. Read full story

