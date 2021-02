Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 18:31 Hits: 2

Ukraine's state security service (SBU) is investigating a shareholder meeting of Motor Sich, the maker of jet engines for the defense industry, after the government imposed sanctions against Chinese investors seeking to purchase a stake in the company.

