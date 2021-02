Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 20:33 Hits: 3

AstraZeneca will deliver nine million more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union in the first quarter of this year, making a total of 40 million for the period, and will start deliveries one week earlier than expected, the president of the European Commission said on Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210131-astrazeneca-to-supply-9-million-more-covid-19-vaccine-doses-says-eu