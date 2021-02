Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 23:30 Hits: 3

Myanmar's military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party in early morning raids.

