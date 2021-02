Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 22:03 Hits: 3

Hundreds of people took part Sunday in fresh protests across Brazil against President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with many demanding his resignation or impeachment.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-new-brazil-protests-seek-bolsonaro-removal-14084792