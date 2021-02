Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 04:52 Hits: 6

Western Australia state reported no new local COVID-19 cases on Monday, a day after it recorded its first case in 10 months that prompted authorities to enforce a five-day lockdown in the capital city of Perth.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/no-new-local-case-of-covid-19-reported-in-western-australia-14086426