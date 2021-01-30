The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Japan's Covid-19 rebels break curfew by staying out late in bars, restaurants

Japan's Covid-19 rebels break curfew by staying out late in bars, restaurants Under the state of emergency Japan declared in early January to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, all residents should be at home by 8pm every night. However, to the delight of students and shift workers, some restaurants and bars are opening covertly and not closing until 1am. But as Covid-19 cases surge once again, the government's patience is wearing thin. Parliament is expected to pass a law next week that will allow police to issue fines of up to 2,300 euros if bars and restaurants refuse to close early.

