Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 18:24 Hits: 8

DAMASCUS, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Three explosions rocked rebel-held areas in northern Syria over the past 24 hours as protests erupted against the Kurdish militia in northeastern Syria on Sunday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/01/roundup-deadly-explosions-protests-against-kurdish-militia-rock-northern-syria