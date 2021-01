Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 18:41 Hits: 9

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- As many students heed the country's call to stay put during the upcoming Spring Festival to prevent COVID-19 spread, Chinese universities are expected to see the number of students spending the holiday on campus quadruple that for the previous years. Read full story

