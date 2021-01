Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 18:55 Hits: 9

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca will deliver nine million more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union in the first quarter of this year, making a total of 40 million for the period, and will start deliveries one week earlier than expected, the president of the European Commission said on Sunday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/01/eu039s-von-der-leyen-says-astrazeneca-will-deliver-9-million-more-vaccine-doses