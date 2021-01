Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 18:11 Hits: 6

El Mundo says Lionel Messi's deal is 'largest in the history of sport' and contributed to Catalan club's financial woes.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/1/31/barcelona-to-sue-newspaper-for-publishing-messis-674m-contract