Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted for 'inciting violence' after accusing 'cancel culture mob' of 'trying to take me out'

In an apparent fundraising message U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is accusing the "Democrat mob" and the "vicious cancel culture mob" of "trying to take me out," a highly-charged and some would say violence-tinged phrase given her repeated calls for the execution of top Democrats and her devotion to guns.

"Since launching your smear campaign attacks on me, nearly 60,000 America First Patriots from all 50 states have reached out with messages of support and have poured over $1.6 million in small donations into my campaign account," the conspiracy theorist who has repeatedly called for the execution of Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in the message, posted to Twitter, which likely will be sent to her supporters via email.

The message is drenched in Trumpisms, like "America First Patriots," "Fake News Media," and the false claim that "75 million people" voted for Trump.

She also says "President Trump taught us how to defend America First values," and there are "More MAGA reinforcements on the way." She does not specify what that means, some might see that as a thinly-veiled threat of violence after the deadly January 6 insurrection.

It closes, "Save America! Stop Socialism! Defeat the Democrats! Let's make America Great Again!"

At no point does she deny any of the reports on her actions or statements, but she also doesn't defend them. In short, there is no truth in her message, just like the former president's messages.

Rep. Greene posted the message to Twitter, and in a separate tweet posted a number to text donations to.

Twitter quickly blocked the ability of her tweet to show up in search results.

David Hogg, who she viciously harassed on the streets of Washington, D.C., weighed in:

Others responded as well:

