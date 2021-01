Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 16:11 Hits: 3

A woman and child were among those killed when a car bomb exploded in the city of Azaz, monitors said. A separate blast targeted a checkpoint in northern Syria, which is controlled by Turkish-backed rebels.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/syria-car-bomb-attacks-kill-several-civilians-in-rebel-held-north/a-56398351?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf