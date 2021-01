Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 16:35 Hits: 4

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Friday that France will bar travel to and from non-EU countries and close large shopping centres in a bid to avoid a third Covid-19 lockdown. For some French epidemiologists, the new restrictions won’t be enough to flatten the curve.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210131-new-covid-19-restrictions-only-delaying-the-inevitable-say-french-epidemiologists