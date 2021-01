Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 09:25 Hits: 4

More than 800 people have been arrested at rallies across the country. Authorities bracing for a big turnout in Moscow have ordered seven metro stations shut and blocked off streets around the Kremlin.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hundreds-detained-as-russians-demand-alexei-navalny-s-release/a-56394521?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf