Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 09:04 Hits: 6

MOSCOW: Thousands of people took to the streets on Sunday (Jan 31) across Russia to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, keeping up the wave of nationwide protests that have rattled the Kremlin. Hundreds were detained by police. The authorities mounted a massive effort to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russia-thousands-rally-demand-alexei-navalny-release-protest-14081064