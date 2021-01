Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 08:37 Hits: 6

After almost three months of closure because of COVID-19, zoo faces huge bills to keep 2,000 animals fed and healthy.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/gallery/2021/1/31/in-pictures-no-income-2000-mouths-to-feed-lockdown-squeezes-g