Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 21:02 Hits: 6

Foreign nationals have faced police controls for allegedly breaking the lockdown bans on tourism and travel in the Austrian town of St. Anton. The alarm was first raised by the town's mayor.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/austria-clamps-down-on-foreigners-at-ski-resort/a-56394271?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf