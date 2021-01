Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 06:22 Hits: 7

Britain will apply to join a massive 11-nation free-trade bloc of Asia-Pacific countries, it announced Saturday, weeks after leaving the European single market with its departure from the EU.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210131-britain-will-apply-to-join-asia-pacific-free-trade-bloc-in-wake-of-brexit