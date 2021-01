Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 07:18 Hits: 8

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong was re-elected Sunday -- a victory that makes him the most powerful leader in decades -- but his win was overshadowed by a serious coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210131-vietnam-s-ruling-communist-party-re-elects-chief-trong-for-rare-third-term