Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 07:29 Hits: 8

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea will extend its social distancing curbs by two weeks until the end of the Lunar New Year holidays as new infection clusters emerge in the country, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Sunday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/31/south-korea-to-extend-covid-19-curbs-into-lunar-new-year-holidays