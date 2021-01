Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 13:25 Hits: 7

DW's Sergey Satanovskiy was one of many people who took part in a testing program for the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V. After receiving two shots, he visited his grandmother and contracted the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/my-experience-with-russia-s-sputnik-v-covid-19-vaccine/a-56391327?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf