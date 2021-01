Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 16:07 Hits: 6

Merkel has thanked families for their "huge effort" during the pandemic in the face of school closures, but has asked for more patience. A senior lawmaker has suggested Germany's lockdown will go beyond February 14.

