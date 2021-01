Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 18:08 Hits: 7

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has nominated Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya for the Nobel Peace Prize, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Saturday. Read full story

