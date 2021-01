Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 17:51 Hits: 8

An heiress to the Publix Super Markets chain donated about US$300,000 to fund a rally that preceded the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol this month by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

