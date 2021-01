Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 20:16 Hits: 0

France is closing its borders to people arriving from outside the European Union starting Sunday to try to stop the spread of new variants of the coronavirus and to avoid a third lockdown.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210129-france-to-avoid-new-lockdown-but-close-borders-to-non-eu-countries