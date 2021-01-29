The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Johnson rallies the union on a tour of Scotland amid rising support for independence Under pressure over surging support for Scottish independence and with a second referendum looking likely, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been touring Scotland praising the UK’s rapid vaccine rollout in the hopes of turning the tide in favour of the pro-Union movement. But most Scots, including first minister Nicola Sturgeon, lambasted him for making the trip at all in a sign he may have already lost the union vote.

