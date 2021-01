Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 21:28 Hits: 0

The United Arab Emirates, accused this week by the United States of military intervention in Libya's protracted civil war, issued a statement Friday stating its readiness to work "closely" with the new US administration for a peaceful solution to the conflict.

