Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 23:12 Hits: 1

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine appeared not to be effective for people over 65 years of age.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/macron-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-quasi-ineffective-for-over-14073870