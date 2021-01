Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 03:30 Hits: 1

SINGAPORE: Singapore will suspend reciprocal green lane (RGL) arrangements with Malaysia, Germany, South Korea for three months from Monday (Feb 1). In a statement released on Saturday morning (Jan 30), Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said: "The Government of Singapore regularly ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/singapore/singapore-green-lane-covid-19-malaysia-germany-korea-14074208