Biden stresses urgency of passing COVID rescue package, with or without Republicans

President Biden was blunt Friday about the necessity of passing a COVID-19 relief bill, even if it takes using the procedural tool of reconciliation to avoid a GOP filibuster in the Senate. While Biden said he would welcome Republican support "if we can get it,” he added, "The COVID relief has to pass. No ifs, ands or buts."
As the week has moved along, Democrats have seemed increasingly comfortable with going it alone on Biden’s COVID-19 rescue package. In fact, many of their efforts have begun to turn toward lining up the support of other Democrats, which is why Vice President Kamala Harris was recently deployed to do media appearances in the home states of Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
The determined urgency of Biden and congressional Democrats is not only a must—it's completely supported by just about every data point that has emerged since Biden set foot in the Oval Office. Not only is it broadly popular with the public, a Reuters poll of more than 100 economists recently found that over 90% of them said Biden's stimulus package would boost the economy significantly.
Here's a round of public polling over the past couple of weeks:
Bottom line, the overwhelming polling evidence all points in one direction—Biden has a broad mandate from the public, particularly when it comes to enacting his COVID rescue package and delivering $1,400 direct payments.
The question for Republicans who don’t support it because of the price tag needs to consistently be: Who and what do you want to leave out?
But the real pressure campaign going forward will likely be aimed at getting any holdout Democrats on board.
