Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez goes in hard on Ted Cruz and GOP: ‘you almost had me murdered’

On Thursday, responding the the stock trading mobile app Robinhood blocking retail investors from buying surging stocks like GameStop, AMC, Bed Bath & Beyond, BlackBerry, and Nokia, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for an investigation into the transparent manipulation of the stock market by hedge funds. On Twitter she wrote, “This is unacceptable. We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit. As a member of the Financial Services Cmte [sic], I’d support a hearing if necessary.”

The always craven and opportunistic political Renfield Sen. Ted Cruz decided to retweet Ocasio-Cortez’s statement and add “Fully agree.” Blech! Rep. Ocasio-Cortez isn’t going to allow this disingenuous piece of human detritus play pretend Mother Theresa, so she replied: “I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out. Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign.” Boom.

But Rep. Ocasio-Cortez didn’t leave it there.

Republican Chip Roy called for Rep. Ocasio-Cortez to apologize to poor Cruz for maybe hurting the feelings Cruz sold to the devil decades ago. Then, Sen. Ted Cruz reportedly told the press that "You know, there's a lot of partisan anger and rage on the Democratic side. It's, it's not healthy for our country, it's certainly not conducive of healing or unity, but everyone has to decide how they want to interact with others." AOC wasn’t having it.

Oh, there’s anger? Now why would there be anger that Cruz amplified known lies about our election that fueled an insurrection that cost ppl’s lives? What does he think the logical response to his lies should be? A hug? Maybe there’s anger bc his actions deserve accountability. https://t.co/92O6tYxzB3 January 28, 2021

AOC finished it off by writing: “’We need healing + unity, but I will not take any responsibility for my actions, nor will I acknowledge the contributions my lies made to the violence or the harm that it caused, nor do I believe anyone should be held accountable. But if you’re mad at that you’re divisive.’ - GOP”

