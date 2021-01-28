Immigration Helps Maintain Population Levels in Spain

Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 15:04 Hits: 3

Spain’s National Institute of Statistics (INE) on Thursday published a study showing that immigration helped this European country offset the increase in mortality and the decrease in birth rates since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the first half of 2020, this European country registered more deaths (261,616) than births (167,559). This meant a decrease of 80,230 persons of Spanish nationality.

However, thanks to the migration of people to Spain, the country's population increased by 113,856 people and reached 47,351,567.

This increase is the result of the difference between 245,301 foreigners entering Spain and 131,445 people leaving the country.

Look at all that dark red in Central/Eastern Europe and parts of spain. The @ilcuk report on European demography highlighted how this area was going to age (partly due to outward migration)



Projected maximum working age that keeps the size of the working-age population constant pic.twitter.com/nqQuxMXlyX January 27, 2021

All this happened despite the fact that COVID-19 mobility restrictions reduced migration flows, which had maintained an increasing trend since 2015.

In the first half of 2020, however, the arrival of migrants decreased by 28.9 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Latin American migrants came mainly from countries such as Argentina, Colombia, Honduras, Peru, and Venezuela.

