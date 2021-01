Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 16:48 Hits: 7

China is rapidly accelerating its presence in Africa's media landscape, with the state-run Xinhua News Agency boasting the largest correspondent network on the continent. Is Africa's free press at risk?

