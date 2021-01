Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 11:21 Hits: 3

Michel Barnier, the French politician who's just stepped off a four-year Brexit rollercoaster, speaks to FRANCE 24's Europe Editor Catherine Nicholson about holdups at British borders, whether he trusts Boris Johnson and a rumoured run for the French presidency.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/talking-europe/20210129-michel-barnier-there-was-never-a-spirit-of-revenge-in-brexit-talks