Published on Friday, 29 January 2021

The European Commission gave approval on Friday for the use in adults of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, the final step to allowing Europe to use it across the Union. It came amid criticism that the bloc is not moving fast enough to vaccinate its population.

