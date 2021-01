Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 19:14 Hits: 6

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria voiced deep frustration on Friday that the Syrian Constitutional Committee had failed to start drafting a new charter at its latest session after the government delegation rejected proposals. Read full story

