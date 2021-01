Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 19:46 Hits: 7

ATHENS, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Greek government announced on Friday the further extension to Feb. 8 of the nationwide lockdown which started on Nov. 7 and the implementation of stricter measures, as of Saturday, for "red zone" regions with heavier epidemiological load, like Attica where the capital Athens is located. Read full story

