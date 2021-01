Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 14:11 Hits: 2

Johnson & Johnson on Friday said its single-dose vaccine was 72per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 in the United States but a lower rate of 66per cent was observed globally in the large trial conducted across three continents and against multiple variants.

