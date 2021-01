Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 14:14 Hits: 2

NEW DELHI: A small bomb exploded outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday (Jan 29) as it marked the anniversary of setting up diplomatic relations with India. No injuries were reported but an Israeli official told AFP the incident was being viewed as terrorism. The windows on three ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/israel-treating-bomb-blast-near-embassy-new-delhi-as-terrorism-14071110